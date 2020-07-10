Anitta Launches US Campaign With Sexy Banger “Tócame”

Anitta Signs US Deal Brazilian pop goddess Anitta has inked a US record deal with Warner Music. MORE >>

Brazil’s greatest export, pop goddess Anitta, announced that she had signed to Warner Records in June and revealed that her US debut album would be executive-produced by Ryan Tedder. The first taste of that opus arrives today (July 10) and it’s an irresistibly sexy, Spanish-language banger. Produced by Tedder and featuring De La Ghetto & Arcángel, “Tócame” sounds like a smash. “[It’s] reggaetón with such a sensual and irresistible rhythm,” the global star says in the press release.

“The music highlights the importance of getting to know each other and understanding exactly what pleases us,” she adds. The sing-along single is accompanied by a glamorous video, which finds Anitta rocking racy outfits and dancing on a balcony. All in all, it’s a perfect way to kick off her US campaign. “It’s the most important moment in my career,” the 27-year-old mused on signing with Warner. “I can’t wait for everyone to hear all the new music I’ve been working on, which will be a fresh blend of both Spanish and English.”

Watch Anitta’s sizzling “Tócame” video below.

