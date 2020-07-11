Is An Iggy Azalea & Lil Nas X Collaboration On The Way?

2020 is full of surprises. Last night (July 10), Lil Nas X sent shock waves through Stan Twitter by simply tweeting “please dm me” to Iggy Azalea. It didn’t take long for the Aussie rapper to reply with: “Wait a min, are we about to become two hit wonders.” She followed it up a little later by joking about a mashup of their two biggest hits. “Fancy town road bout to be lit as fuck,” Iggy mused. That spawned an onslaught of fake photoshop covers and reminders from fans that they both have more than one hit.

I’m here for this. Lil Nas X is canny enough to know that his potential collaborator’s name still brings serious attention from media and music fans. Not only that, but she’s due for a revival. After all, Iggy served bop after bop in 2019 (think “Sally Walker,” “Started” and “Lola”) — all as an independent artist. Teaming up with someone who hasn’t been unfairly canceled might just revive her chart fortunes. So, it’s a win/win situation. See their cute Twitter exchange below and pray that it bears fruit.

Wait a min, are we about to become two hit wonders 😮 https://t.co/Oa0BVNslaC — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) July 11, 2020

I dunno how you guys photoshop stuff to look so real! 😱 https://t.co/mTvTpluQwC — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) July 11, 2020

