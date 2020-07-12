Trevor Daniel & Selena Gomez Tease “Past Life” Video

Everything is coming together nicely for Trevor Daniel and Selena Gomez’s “Past Life.” The sing-along track, which was co-written and produced by FINNEAS, is being warmly embraced by pop radio and streaming numbers are rising steadily. Expect the looming hit to get an added burst of momentum when the video arrives — soon. The collaborators shared a teaser on their respective social media accounts over the weekend. It doesn’t give too much away (it’s just a tracking shot through a valley), but Selena always delivers visually.

2020 is shaping up to be a breakthrough year for Trevor. After going viral with a two-year-old song called “Falling,” the 25-year-old suddenly found himself with a chart smash (it cracked the top 20 and went double platinum) and, soon thereafter, a major-label record deal. With “Past Life” starting to take off, there’s every chance that the hits will keep flowing from his debut LP, Nicotine. As for Selena, well she already has one of the best albums of the year under her belt. Watch their “Past Life” teaser below.

Are you excited for the video? Let us know below, or by hitting us up on Facebook and Twitter!