Jennifer Lopez & Maluma Are Cooking Up “A Smash”

Well, here’s something to look forward to! Jennifer Lopez and Maluma are currently working on a collaboration. Not only that, but Maluma is already promising to deliver “una bomba” or, in English, “a smash.” As for J.Lo, she concurred with his assessment in the comments by replying with a series of flame emojis. Oh, and the ultimate triple threat also shared a lyric — I think — in her own post. “Pase lo que pase ‘toy pa’ ti,” she captained a studio pic. That roughly translates as “whatever happens I’m here for you.”

Of course, Jennifer and Maluma both star in an upcoming romantic comedy called Marry Me. (Variety describes it as Notting Hill meets A Star Is Born). Last year, they filmed a duet version of “No Me Ames” during Jenny’s concert at Madison Square Garden — so, this could theoretically be another song for the soundtrack. Or perhaps it’s the first taste of the enduring hitmaker’s long-awaited 9th album. After all, she has been keeping us in the loop with a series of updates throughout 2020. See J.Lo and Maluma in the studio below.

