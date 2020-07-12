Lights Returns With “Dead End,” Announces Remix LP

Canada’s Lights is back with a sizzling banger called “Dead End.” Essentially about holding on to relationship that is going nowhere, the track perfectly straddles the pop and electronic worlds. “If you’re trying to lose me, it ain’t easy,” the hitmaker sings in the opening verse. “But you’re doing a good job keeping your back up, tearing my heart up.” She finally starts to see reason by the pre-chorus. “I keep trying, I don’t wanna believe it,” Lights muses. “Keep on driving, trying not to see that — It’s a dead end.”

That is followed by a dramatic drop. “Dead End” is the first taste of The Dead End (due August 7) — a collaborative dance album she made with MYTH. It is comprised of three new tracks as well as remixes of fan favorites and hits like “Up We Go.” What inspired the project? “I’ve been writing and singing top-lines on dance tracks for years, but only recently did I begin to dive deeper into that world,” Lights explains. “It’s been warm and vibrant and accepting, I’ve been loving it.” See the tracklist below and watch her “Dead End” video at the bottom of the post.

Lights & MYTH’s The Dead End tracklist:

1. Dead End

2. Outdoor Sports

3. Batshit

4. We Were Here [Remix]

5. Fight Club [Remix]

6. Up We Go [Remix]

7. Almost Had Me [Remix]

8. Savage [Remix]

