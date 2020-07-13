Kygo & Tina Turner Announce “What’s Love Got To Do With It” Remix

2020 really is full of surprises! Tina Turner will join this week’s New Music Friday lineup courtesy of a collaboration with Kygo. It’s her first release since 2008’s “I’m Ready,” which was tacked on to a greatest hits compilation as a bonus track. You have to go all the way back to 2004 for her latest promoted single (“Open Arms”). Which makes the Norwegian DJ’s overhaul of “What’s Love Got To Do With It” a very big deal. “Can’t believe I’m releasing a collab with [Tina] this Friday!” he captioned the single cover on Instagram.

“‘What’s Love Got To Do With It’ is one of my all time favorite songs, and it feels surreal to get the opportunity to work with such a legendary artist! Can’t wait for you all to hear it.” Of course, Kygo is no stranger to collaborating with legends. The producer landed a massive hit last year by updating Whitney Houston’s “Higher Love,” a song that originally only appeared as a bonus track for the Japanese edition of I’m Your Baby Tonight. Hopefully, he finds similar success with Tina. See the announcement below.

