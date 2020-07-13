Lindsay Lohan’s ‘Speak’ Is Being Released On Pink Vinyl

Lindsay Lohan’s 2004 debut LP, Speak, is finally being released on (pink) vinyl. The record, which will be available exclusively at Urban Outfitters, drops on August 7. You can pre-order it now. As any scholar of the early ’00s will tell you, Speak is a teen-pop classic. Largely written by John Shanks and Kara DioGuardi (with a sprinkling of notable Swedes to keep things interesting), the album houses enduring bops like “Rumors,” “Over,” “First” and my favorite “Symptoms Of You.”

While Speak produced no hit singles in the US (believe it or not, “Rumors” only peaked at number 6 on the Bubbling Under Chart), it still managed to reach number 4 on the Billboard 200 and sell more than one million copies. Hopefully, A Little More Personal (Raw) gets the vinyl treatment next. It feels wrong to have one Lindsay opus on vinyl without the other. Just think, there’s a slight chance we might have a third album to add to our collections if the “Back To Me” diva follows through on her many promises.

