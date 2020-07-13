Anne-Marie Taps Doja Cat For New Single “To Be Young”

Anne-Marie joins this week’s New Music Friday lineup with a Doja Cat-assisted banger called “To Be Young.” The UK pop star revealed the cover on Instagram and kindly shared a snippet of the song on TikTok. “Take a punch, get back up,” she sings on the teaser. “Act a fool, don’t give a fuck.” There’s even a preview of the chorus: “We’re all a mess, but then I guess this is what it feels like to be young.” Sounds extremely promising and we haven’t even heard Doja’s verse yet.

“To Be Young” is the second single from Anne-Marie’s much-anticipated sophomore album. It follows “Birthday,” which was released earlier this year and got a little lost in all of the COVID-19 mayhem. The 29-year-old should have significantly more luck this time around. After all, momentum is on her side. Speak Your Mind, her debut LP, produced three UK top 10 hits and a pair of global smashes in the form of “Friends” — a collaboration with Marshmello — and “2002.” Get a taste of “To Be Young” below.

A preview:

The announcement:

