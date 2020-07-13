Ricky Martin Talks About Being Closeted At The Peak Of His Success

Ricky Martin was literally on top of the world in 1999. He was enjoying one of the biggest hits of all-time with “Livin’ La Vida Loca” and successfully opened the door for Latin artists to access the US market. However, the heartthrob was silently tormented from being in the closet. Ricky opens up about his experiences in a new interview with PROUD RADIO on Apple Music. “In 1999, the world was giving me back the hours that I had put into music, the hours that I had put into this career,” the 48-year-old explains.

“I could high five God, but I wasn’t living to the fullest,” the superstar continues. “I was sad. I was depressed. I would walk on stage to perform because that was the only way I could balance my emotion is to snap out of this heavy sadness that I was moving in. And then actually there came a moment that I said, we need to stop. We need to stop the tour… I said, ‘I can’t. I can’t do this. I need to go home. I need silence. I need to cry. I need to be angry. I need to forgive myself for allowing myself to reach this level.'”

“I took some time and I took a sabbatical,” Ricky reveals. “I put things in order and still I was not ready to come out, but I was open with everyone around me, but I just didn’t have the strength to make it public. And then I started writing my book… I was fighting as I was writing my book between saying, ‘Am I gay? Am I bisexual? And either it’s okay, just go within and do not lie to yourself.’ And then I said, ‘Rick, you are [a] very fortunate, homosexual, man. You are gay.’ And I wrote it and I pressed send, and then I cried like crazy.” Listen to the interview below.

