Zella Day Drops Psychedelic Bop “Purple Haze”

Zella Day rolls out “Purple Haze” as the third, very good song from her forthcoming Where Does The Devil Hide EP (due August 28). As with the previous cuts, “People Are Strangers” and “My Game,” this a ’70s daydream come to life. “I took a walk today to the corner store alone, I bought some apple juice ’cause I needed some at home,” the singer/songwriter sings in the first verse. “I like to take my time for a chance that I might get, I try to catch his eye but he hasn’t noticed yet.”

That takes us to the wonderfully-retro chorus. “Purple haze on Saturdays, smoking with no clothes on,” Zella coos over Dan Auerbach’s production. “I bet he tastes like outer space, sugar-coated ozone.” What inspired the song? ‘Purple Haze’ is summer love for simple pleasures,” the 25-year-old reveals. “When I lived in downtown LA I would hum this melody while strolling to the market in the mood for something sweet. All of those perfect Saturdays with nothing to do but eat oranges and daydream.” Watch the kaleidoscopic, Neil Krug-directed video below.

Do you love the song? Let us know below, or by hitting us up on Facebook and Twitter!