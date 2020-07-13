Jason Derulo, Alok & Martin Jensen Drop “Don’t Cry For Me”

It’s funny how fast things can turn around in the music business. Take Jason Derulo. The pop star has been going through something of a rough patch over the last couple of years, struggling to make much of an impression on the charts. He then goes and samples a viral TikTok video, and currently has one of the biggest songs in the world with “Savage Love (Laxed — Siren Beat).” He recently followed that up with an outrageous banger called “Coño” and now keeps the hits coming with “Don’t Cry For Me.”

A collaboration with Alok and Martin Jensen, the club anthem is essentially about keeping your head up even when the going gets tough. “If you thought I was down, if you thought I was losing sleep,” Jason sings on the catchy chorus. “Well, I’m still goin’ hard eight days a week.” He continues to lay out his life mantra as the song progresses. “I can hold my breath when it gets too hard to breathe, every lonely night and tear drops in the sea,” the comeback king promises. “So don’t cry for me.” Listen to the bop below.

