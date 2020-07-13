Ally Brooke & Messiah Team Up For “500 Veces”

Ally Brooke is ready to relaunch. The Fifth Harmony vocalist will follow up “Fabulous” by teaming up with Messiah for a Spanish-language banger called “500 Veces.” She shared a short snippet of the song on social media and it sounds very promising. With any luck, Ally will land a long-overdue solo hit with her latest track. It would be some kind of karmic justice for “Low Key” and “Lips Don’t Lie,” which were two of last year’s most underrated singles.

In addition to giving us bangers in two different languages, the 27-year-old has also blessed us with a couple of collaborations. Ally kicked off the year by lending her voice to Afrojack’s “All Night” and then featured alongside Gashi on Florian Picasso’s “Like You Do.” Given the explosion in popularity of Latin music, now is probably as good a time as any for the budding solo star to tap into that market. Get a taste of Ally and Messiah’s “500 Veces” below. It drops on July 17.

