Trevor Daniel & Selena Gomez’s Epic “Past Life” Video

Trevor Daniel and Selena Gomez have a hit on their hands with “Past Life.” The sing-along track, which was co-written and produced by FINNEAS, is being warmly embraced by pop radio and racking up healthy streaming numbers. It should get another boost from the just-released visual. Directed by Vania Heymann and Gal Muggia, the clip begins with the collaborators duetting on Instagram live. Just when you think they accidentally uploaded the lyric video, we plunge into Selena’s inner world. Literally.

Through the use of pioneering animation techniques, the sweeping visual twists and turns through valleys, soars over mountains and plunges into the ocean. It suits the song perfectly and stands out as one of 2020’s better quarantine videos, proving once and for all that you don’t have to be in the same room to make something memorable. “Past Life” is the second single from Trevor’s debut LP, Nicotine. It follows the double platinum smash, “Falling.” Watch his striking “Past Life” video below.

