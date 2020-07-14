The 10 Most-Shazamed Songs Of 2020 (So Far)

Shazam has released some insights for the first half of 2020 including the 10 most-shazamed songs — worldwide — on their music discovery app. And the results aren’t all that surprising. The Weeknd comes out on top with his chart-conquering “Blinding Lights,” while other major hits like Roddy Ricch’s “The Box” and Doja Cat’s “Say So” are also in the mix. Streaming phenomenons are equally well-represented. Tones And I’s “Dance Monkey” makes the cut along with SAINt JHN’s “Roses (Imanbek Remix)” and Trevor Daniel’s “Falling.”

More interesting is the breakdown by genre. Dua Lipa’s disco-tinged “Don’t Start Now” was the most-shazamed pop song, while Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus’ “Old Town Road” won the country category. There are a couple of surprises, however. For starters, Foreigner’s 1984 hit, “I Want To Know What Love Is,” was the most-discovered rock song of 2020. Meanwhile, Shakira and Anuel AA’s “Me Gusta” reigned supreme in the Latin category ahead of much bigger chart hits. See all the statistics below.

Top 10 Most-Shazamed Songs Of 2020:

1. Blinding Lights – The Weeknd (R&B/Soul)

2. Roses (Imanbek Remix) – SAINt JHN (Dance)

3. Dance Monkey – Tones And I (Alternative)

4. The Box – Roddy Ricch (Hip-Hop/Rap)

5. Don’t Start Now – Dua Lipa (Pop)

6. Falling – Trevor Daniel (Pop)

7. Say So – Doja Cat (R&B/Soul)

8. Breaking Me – Topic & A7S (Dance)

9. Ride It – Regard (Dance)

10. death bed (feat. beabadoobee) [coffee for your head] – Powfu (Hip-Hop/Rap)

By Genre:

R&B/Soul: Blinding Lights – The Weeknd

Dance: Roses (Imanbek Remix) – SAINt JHN

Alternative: Dance Monkey – Tones And I

Hip-Hop/Rap: The Box – Roddy Ricch

Pop: Don’t Start Now – Dua Lipa

Latin: Me Gusta – Shakira & Anuel AA

Country: Old Town Road (Remix) – Lil Nas X Feat. Billy Ray Cyrus

Rock: I Want to Know What Love Is – Foreigner

K-Pop: ON – BTS

Are you surprised by the results? Let us know below, or by hitting us up on Facebook and Twitter!