Gracie Abrams Drops Excellent Debut Project ‘Minor’

After releasing a steady stream of very good singles (“21,” “Long Sleeves” and “I miss you, I’m sorry”), Gracie Abrams has released her debut project. Minor is comprised of those three gems and four new songs including a focus track called “Friend.” Essentially a parting shot, the newcomer’s latest is typically incisive and relatable. “I’m sure you’re doin’ fine, but I don’t wanna hear it,” she sings curtly over strummed guitar. “And if I left my T-shirt, you can keep it.”

The chorus is even more pointed. “I hate the way you love me and I hate that I still care,” Gracie admits. “Funny how you feel like we would ever talk again, how could you think I’d be your friend?” What sets the song apart? “I feel like normally when I’m writing about any of my relationships with anyone in my life, I’m always coming at it from a place of… almost a self pity,” she tells Zane Lowe on Apple Music. However, not this time. “This song came from a different place and it was more of anger, frustration, disgust with someone that you used to love.”

Stream Gracie’s debut project in full below and check out her “Friend” video at the bottom of the post.

Stream Minor in full:

Watch Gracie’s “Friend” video:

