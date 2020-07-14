Breakout Star beabadoobee Is Back With ’90s-Evoking Bop “Care”

Powfu's 'death bed' Video Powfu rolls out a suitably DIY video for his viral hit 'death bed (coffee for your head).' MORE >>

20-year-old beabadoobee ranks as one of 2020’s breakout stars thanks to the viral success of “Coffee,” a song Powfu later transformed into “death bed (coffee for your head).” She now follows it up with an instantly hummable bop called “Care,” which evokes the ’90s in the best possible way. “I don’t want your sympathy, stop saying you give a shit,” the Philippines-born, London-raised newcomer sings over cascading guitars on the chorus. “‘Cause you don’t really care.”

“This song has end-of-a-90s movie vibes, like you’re driving down a highway,” Bea Kristi (her real name) explains in the press release. “It is pretty much me being angry at society, or people around me who I just don’t think know me and don’t care. I don’t want you to feel fucking sorry for me. I just want you to understand what I’ve been through.” beabadoobee also announced her debut album, Fake It Flowers, which is due later this year via Dirty Hit. If “Care” (below) is any indication, it’s going to be great.

