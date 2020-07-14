Avi Kaplan’s Solo Journey Continues With “It Knows Me”

After leaving Pentatonix in 2017, Avi Kaplan quickly rolled out a solo EP called Sage And Stone under the moniker of Avriel & the Sequoias. He reverted to his real name for 2020’s I’ll Get By, another EP that showcases the singer/songwriter’s flair for folk music with a new-age twist. The 31-year-old now rolls out a video for “It Knows Me,” a brooding tune about coming to terms with your personal demons. “[The song] speaks to how we deal with the darkness that is in all of us,” Avi explains in the press release.

“The video is a fantastical representation of what might go on in one’s mind when they are dealing with those kinds of emotions,” he continues. “It was such a beautiful experience to collaborate with [director Mertcan Mertbilek] and see him bring the concept to fruition. It has always been a dream of mine to have an animated video and he truly went above and beyond what I imagined it could be.” Check out the mediative visual below.

