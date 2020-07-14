Avi Kaplan’s Solo Journey Continues With “It Knows Me”

Mike Wass | July 14, 2020 4:05 pm
CREDIT: Bree Marie Fish

After leaving Pentatonix in 2017, Avi Kaplan quickly rolled out a solo EP called Sage And Stone under the moniker of Avriel & the Sequoias. He reverted to his real name for 2020’s I’ll Get By, another EP that showcases the singer/songwriter’s flair for folk music with a new-age twist. The 31-year-old now rolls out a video for “It Knows Me,” a brooding tune about coming to terms with your personal demons. “[The song] speaks to how we deal with the darkness that is in all of us,” Avi explains in the press release.

“The video is a fantastical representation of what might go on in one’s mind when they are dealing with those kinds of emotions,” he continues. “It was such a beautiful experience to collaborate with [director Mertcan Mertbilek] and see him bring the concept to fruition. It has always been a dream of mine to have an animated video and he truly went above and beyond what I imagined it could be.” Check out the mediative visual below.

Do you love the song? Let us know below, or by hitting us up on Facebook and Twitter!

PREV
See All Slides
NEXT
Tags: ,