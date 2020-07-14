Bebe Rexha Has Finished Recording Her Sophomore LP

Bebe's 'Expectations': Review Does Bebe Rexha's debut album live up to the hype? Read our review here. MORE >>

If, like me, you’re gagging for Bebe Rexha’s sophomore album, I’ve got good news and bad news. The album is finished, but it won’t be released any time soon. The pop star explained the situation in a series of tweets to Bad Bitches and Rexhars. “I know my fans are super frustrated because they want new music,” she began. “I promise you my team and I have been working harder than ever. Every day, every single week. We haven’t stopped. This is the best project I have ever worked on and the album is my absolute favorite.”

“I can not wait for you to hear it,” Bebe continued. “It’s just that we don’t feel like it’s right to release an album during these times. As soon as the world is in a better place we will release it all. We are just waiting for when the time feels right. I promise you it is worth the wait.” The Expectations queen then reiterated her stance in a followup tweet. “It’s ready to go [to be honest],” she added. “The timing with the world doesn’t feel right to me in my gut.” It’s frustrating, but totally understandable. See Bebe’s tweets below.

Bebe’s tweets:

Message to all my loves. pic.twitter.com/8PCnmOChlV — Bebe Rexha (@BebeRexha) July 8, 2020

It’s ready to go tbh. The timing with the world doesn’t feel right to me in my gut. — Bebe Rexha (@BebeRexha) July 8, 2020

It’s done girl. I just want the world to be in a better place first. https://t.co/Qmt2JE7FIi — Bebe Rexha (@BebeRexha) July 8, 2020

