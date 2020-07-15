Troye Sivan Announces ‘IN A DREAM’ EP, Drops “Easy”

Troye Sivan is releasing an EP called IN A DREAM on August 21. The six-track set, which was largely produced by Oscar Görres, includes “Take Yourself Home” and new single, “Easy.” The latter arrives today (July 15) and it’s essentially a plea for forgiveness. “You ran away to find something to say, I went astray to make it okay,” the Aussie pop star admits over muted synths. “And he made it easy, darlin’.” That takes us to a chorus that is destined to strike a chord with listeners.

“Burning the tears, right out my face,” Troye sings. “What the hell did we do? Tell me we’ll make it through.” Given the first two singles, IN A DREAM is shaping up to be decidedly emo. “A story that’s still unfolding, this small collection of songs explores an emotional rollercoaster period in my life when the feelings and thoughts were most shockingly fresh,” the 25-year-old explains in the press release. “Revisiting these songs and moments is tough, but I’m proud of this music and excited to have it out in the world.”

See the tracklist of Troye’s upcoming EP below (you can pre-order it here) and listen to “Easy” at the bottom of the post.

Troye’s IN A DREAM EP tracklist:

1. Take Yourself Home

2. Easy

3. could cry just thinkin about you

4. STUD

5. Rager teenager!

6. IN A DREAM

Do you love the song? Let us know below, or by hitting us up on Facebook and Twitter!