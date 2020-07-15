Tinashe Joins THEY. For New Single “Play Fight”

Tinashe stays booked and busy! The independent R&B queen teamed up with ZHU for “Only” earlier this year and now lends her voice to THEY.’s “Play Fight.” Which is a slinky bop about makeup sex. “I get on your nerves? Well you’ve been on mine,” Drew Love (one half of the duo) sings. “‘Cause you got no respect, I put that in check.” Tee, it turns out, is equally irritated. “You really trying me lately,” she sings on her verse. “Talking out your neck to me, are you crazy?” However, they both have an ulterior motive.

“When we play fight get to grinding all up on me, you don’t play nice,” they harmonize on the chorus. “Next thing, grabbing on your waistline and we turn another evening into a late night.” From there, it gets pretty explicit but you get the gist. “Play Flight” is the latest single from THEY.’s upcoming The Amanda Tapes project. It follows 2020 bops “Count Me In” and their remix of Tinashe’s “Hopscotch.” Listen to their latest collaboration below.

