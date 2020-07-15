Zedd & Jasmine Thompson Join Forces For “Funny”

Zedd kicks off his 2020 campaign tomorrow (July 16) with a new single called “Funny” featuring UK singer/songwriter Jasmine Thompson. She kindly shared a snippet of the demo on her Instagram account, so we already know that a) it’s a breakup anthem and b) extremely emotional. “It’s funny how you miss me, more than you could ever love me,” the 19-year-old sings. “How you couldn’t give me everything and now you want it from me, yeah it’s funny how it’s different now that I got somebody.” Ouch.

After an unusually quiet 2019 (he only released the Katy Perry-assisted “365” and “Good Thing” featuring Kehlani), Zedd has been largely MIA for most of 2020. Which makes the imminent release of “Funny” a cause for celebration. And he has definitely picked a collaborator with club pedigree. Jasmine landed her first dance hit as a 13-year-old in 2014 when she lent her voice to Robin Schulz’s “Sun Goes Down” and then landed a worldwide smash the following year by teaming up with Felix Jaehn for “Ain’t Nobody (Loves Me Better).”

See the cover of Zedd and Jasmine’s “Funny” below and listen to a preview of the song at the bottom of the post.

The cover:

A preview:

