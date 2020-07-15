BENEE Follows Up “Supalonely” With “Night Garden”

No one really understood the power of TikTok until BENEE’s “Supalonely” went viral on the app, and then exploded on streaming services. It didn’t take long for radio to get on board (1.3 billion cumulative streams are pretty persuasive) and now the New Zealand newcomer has a global hit on her hands. Following up a legitimate phenomenon was always going to be a daunting task, but the 20-year-old proves up to the challenge on her new single, the wonderfully mysterious “Night Garden.”

Featuring London rapper Bakar and hip-hop producer Kenny Beats, BENEE’s latest falls somewhere between alt-R&B and alt-pop. “Feels like someone’s watching me, a man is out there in the trees,” the breakout star begins the song. “Think that’s the reason I can’t sleep, I see him lurking in my dreams.” The chorus is similarly ghoulish. “In the night garden, things are out there creeping,” she whisper sings. “They get into my dreams then, befriend all my demons.” Listen to the offbeat bop below.

Do you love the song? Let us know below, or by hitting us up on Facebook and Twitter!