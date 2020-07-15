Kane Brown, Swae Lee & Khalid’s “Be Like That” Is Going To Be Big

Kane Brown Interview We chat with the rising country star about Stagecoach and 'The Experiment.' MORE >>

Kane Brown takes another small step away from country on new single, “Be Like That.” Produced by hip-hop heavyweight Mike WiLL Made-It and featuring R&B superstars Swae Lee and Khalid, the sing-along track is a finely-calibrated crossover that is destined to find the 26-year-old a whole new audience. “I might be better on my own, I hate you blowin’ up my phone,” Kane sings on the catchy chorus. “I wish I never met your ass, sometimes it be like that.” However, this is not a breakup anthem.

“But I’m not myself the nights you’re gone, there ain’t no way I’m movin’ on,” he muses. “I’m not afraid to need you bad, sometimes it be like that.” Given the talent involved, it’s not surprising that “Be Like That” is being warmly embraced by radio programmers across multiple formats. In fact, it’s currently the most-added song on top 40 radio. So, what’s the song about? “It’s about all the different feelings you can have in a relationship,” Kane explains. “And trying not to overthink it.” Listen to rising hit below.

