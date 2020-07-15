TINI Teams Up With KHEA For Sexy Banger “Ella Dice”

Argentine pop star TINI has had a remarkably busy 2020 considering that most of the world is in lockdown. So far, the 23-year-old has rolled out three collaborations (including the Mau y Ricky-assisted “Recuerdo”) and now adds a fourth with “Ella Dice.” The triple threat’s latest is a sexy banger featuring countryman KHEA. He adds a little reggaeton flavor to the bop, but TINI carries the song with her sultry delivery. “I am so happy with this new track,” she says in the press release.

“Recording this song with another artist from Argentina made it very special for me,” TINI muses. “Mixing two musical genres was an interesting challenge and I’m very happy with the result. I hope everyone enjoys it as much as KHEA and I did creating it.” The “Fresa” hitmaker also rolled out a video for “Ella Dice.” Directed by Diego Peskins and Nuno Gomes, the clip finds TINI relaxing in a bath. She then has a quick costume change and delivers a little choreography. Listen to her next hit below.

