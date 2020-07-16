CXLOE Tackles Addiction On New Single “12 Steps”

Australia’s CXLOE first made waves in 2018 when “Show You” went viral. Since then, she has released a handful of great pop songs including “I Can’t Have Nice Things” and “Low Blow.” The breakout star now makes her debut for Sandlot Records (in global partnership with AWAL Recordings) with an addiction-themed banger called “12 Steps.” “You didn’t come with a warning, I was the fight or flight,” CXLOE begins the song. “Leaving your lips in the morning, needing them every night.”

That takes us to the catchy chorus. “I get drunk but I got no problem, get high but I love a rock bottom,” she sings over Andrew Wells and The Futuristics’ slick production. “Bad habits wouldn’t say I’m an addict, but I’m always 12 steps from your door step.” What inspired the song? “Addiction runs in my family and I’ve always wanted to tell my story in a way that felt comfortable to me and those around me,” CXLOE explains. “The song mirrors the steps of the program through the eyes of a toxic relationship.”

“I’ve spent time over the years becoming familiar with the program and think it is as important to treat unhealthy, toxic relationships with the same attention,” she continues. “Whether the addiction is to alcohol, food, shopping or a person, it all comes back to pain. And that’s something I can relate to. Seeking something or someone to mask pain.” Check out the Tia Thorne-directed video, which was shot in Melbourne, below.

