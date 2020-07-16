Cheat Codes Drop 2020-Appropriate “Heaven” Video

Cheat Codes' 'Highway' Cheat Codes team up with Sofia Reyes and Willy William for 'Highway.' MORE >>

LA trio Cheat Codes rolled out “Heaven” in June and it’s a feel-good, summery smash. “I don’t talk to God, your body’s enough,” Vocalist Trevor Dahl begins the song. “I’m here and I’m yours ’til morning, there’s no need to speak.” The banger really takes flight on the chorus: “When I’m lyin’ in this bed with you, I’m in heaven.” Given how upbeat the song is, you might be somewhat surprised that the visual is a mini-disaster movie. In that, it shows how people react in the face of imminent doom. (How very 2020).

“[The video is about] becoming your authentic self in the face of unprecedented disaster,” Cheat Codes explains in the press release. “[We are] hoping that the struggles that people are going through now will allow them to reevaluate what’s important in their life. If there’s one good thing that comes out of a situation like the one we’re going through now, it’s that people are prioritizing what’s important to them and finding their truth.” See what happens when a meteor comes crashing down on LA below.

