Tainy & J Balvin Drop “Agua” From ‘Spongebob Movie’

Last week, Tainy and J Balvin shook up New Music Friday with “Agua” — the lead single from The Spongebob Movie: Sponge On The Run. Given the involvement of the involvement of two of the biggest names in Latin music, “Agua” was always going to be a bop. I just didn’t expect a song from a kid’s movie to go quite this hard. If you swapped out the underwater-themed lyrics, this banger would get people moving in any club. Today (July 16), the video arrives and it’s a cute mix of animation and live action.

Apart from incurring the wrath of Shakira fans, J Balvin has had another banner year. His fifth album, Colores, was a hit around the world (it peaked at number 15 on the Billboard 200) and has produced nine singles. He has also found the time for a couple of collaborations including “Ritmo” with The Black Eyed Peas and Feid’s “Porfa” remix. As for Tainy, he remains the hottest producer in Latin music — cooking up bops for Bad Bunny, Juanes and Wisin & Yandel. Watch the video for “Agua” below.

