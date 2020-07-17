Tinashe Rolls Out Slinky Bop “Rascal (Superstar)”

Tinashe really is a generous queen. So far this year, the R&B star has released multiple collaborations (including this week’s “Play Fight”) and remixes. She also found some time to scratch around on her laptop for unreleased gems from the Songs For You sessions. One of those, “Rascal (Superstar),” finally sees the light tonight. And it was definitely worth taking out of the vault. “All my bitches look like money in the bank, when they see us they got nothing left to say,” Tee begins the song over Hitmaka’s slick beats.

That takes us to the catchy chorus, which finds Tinashe bragging about her luxurious lifestyle. “Money, cash, clothes, fast cars, I’m finna pass y’all mask on, mask off,” the 27-year-old coos on the chorus. “Money, cash, clothes, fast cars, better ask ’em I’m a little rascal.” With any luck the “2 On” queen will continue to bless us with unreleased material in the weeks ahead. Or, better yet, kick off her next era. In the meantime, get ready to groove along to “Rascal (Superstar)” below.

