Kygo & Tina Turner’s “What’s Love Got To Do With It” Remix Is Fire

All bow down for The Queen! Tina Turner, living legend and national treasure, makes a triumphant return to music scene — with a little help from Kygo. The Norwegian producer updates the 12-time Grammy winner’s signature song, 1984 chart-topper “What’s Love Got To Do With It.” It’s never wise to tamper with perfection, but the DJ approaches Tina’s classic hit with the requisite respect. Sure, the production has been brought into the 21st century and there is a little studio trickery. However, Ms. Turner’s vocal is front and center as it should be, and her emotional delivery remains intact.

While Kygo has had an unusually busy 2020 (he just released an album called Golden Hour), “What’s Love Got To Do With It” is Tina’s first release since 2008’s “I’m Ready.” And even that song was just tacked on to a greatest hits compilation as a bonus track. You have to go all the way back to 2004 for her latest promoted single (“Open Arms”). With any luck, the collaboration should return Tina to the Billboard Hot 100 for the first time since 1996. It’s certainly catchy enough. Watch the video below.

Do you love the remix? Let us know below, or by hitting us up on Facebook and Twitter!