Delta Goodrem Teases 6th Album With “Paralyzed”

Four years have passed since Delta Goodrem’s last album (2016’s Wings Of The Wild), but she’s finally ready to tackle another era. The 35-year-old got the ball rolling earlier this year with a soaring power ballad called “Keep Climbing” and now follows it up with a mid-tempo moment that showcases her vocal prowess. “Paralyzed” is an introspective anthem about overcoming hurdles, both mental and physical. “Doctor paused this life, he told me, ‘You won’t fly, cancel everything,'” she begins the song. “Is this the way life goes?”

The Aussie pop star continues to look inward on the contemplative chorus. “Everyone is singing their love songs, but I can’t seem to find my own tune,” Delta belts over a simple, piano-driven arrangement. “All of my plans have been silenced overnight, all that I know is paralyzed.” On the strength of the first two singles, the “Lost Without You” hitmaker’s new album is shaping up to be one of her best. She’s certainly playing to her strengths (i.e. that voice). Fall in love with “Paralyzed” below.

