Mariah Carey is a true American hero. At a time when morale is at an all-time low, Mimi is here to guide her Lambs towards the light by sharing goodies from the vault. Yes, the 5-octave angel is going to celebrate the 30th anniversary of her debut album by releasing something — be it a digital EP, remix, bonus cut, rarity, a cappella moment or live performance — every Friday. Oh, and these will be accompanied by videos, photos, personal notes and even physical releases. In other words, we are delivered!

The first cab off the proverbial rank is a live EP called, pragmatically enough, The Live Debut — 1990. The four-song set captures Mariah’s first live performance at New Yorks’s Tatou Club on October 22, 1990. And the setlist is mouthwatering. Mimi belts out “Love Takes Time,” “Vision Of Love,” “Vanishing” (!!) and “Don’t Play That Song (You Lied).” As promised, you can buy a digital copy of the EP — it’s already top 10 on iTunes — and watch a video recording of the performance below. Or, like me, do both!

