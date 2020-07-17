Cam Returns With Jack Antonoff-Produced “Classic”

All good things come to those who wait… and Cam’s loyal fans have waited longer than most. The country star has been chipping away at her sophomore LP for the last five years, but she’s finally ready to release it. The Otherside drops October 30 and it includes the singles “Diane,” “Till There’s Nothing Left” (my favorite) and “Redwood Tree” as well as a new track called “Classic.” Produced by Jack Antonoff, Cam’s latest is a toe-tapping jaunt that reminds me of Sugarland’s euphoric “Stuck Like Glue.”

“Pickin’ up some Lucky Strikes, leanin’ on the wall outside,” the singer/songwriter begins the song. “hey don’t make ’em like that anymore, but you and I are classic.” The nostalgia continues as we reach the chorus. “Like a bench in the front seat, like a big yellow taxi,” Cam sings over jaunty guitar and hand claps. “Like your best friend’s mixtape, a big limo and a prom date… they don’t make ’em like this anymore.” What mood is the Grammy nominee trying to convey? Good times and happy memories.

"It feels like when a group of familiar people get back together over the holidays," Cam explains. "Clanking around after dinner with too much wine, and amidst the chatter and laughter and closeness they are really telling each other, deep down, just how much they love each other."

