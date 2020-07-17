Meghan Trainor Drops Deluxe Edition Of ‘Treat Myself’

Meghan Trainor releases the deluxe edition of Treat Myself today (July 17) and it is essential listening for fans. There are five additions to the album in total — three new songs and two acoustic versions. You’re probably already familiar with “Make You Dance,” which is a feel-good, quarantine banger of the highest caliber, but the other new tracks are equally impressive. The pop star teams up with Dillon Francis for a floorfiller called “Underwater” and exudes attitude on the feisty “You Don’t Know Me.”

I’ve said it before, but I’ll say it again — Treat Myself is one of the best pop albums of 2020. This is an all-killer, no-filler collection of bops and bangers that is guaranteed to fill the void for lovers of dance-pop. I mean, there’s even a campy collaboration with the Pussycat Dolls. What more do you want? Last but not least, Meghan also dropped a visual for “Make You Dance.” It’s a typically glamorous affair that finds our heroine twirling in front of a disco ball. Check it out below.

Do you love Meghan’s video? Let us know below, or by hitting us up on Facebook and Twitter!