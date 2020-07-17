J Balvin Jumps On SAINt JHN’s “Roses” Remix

It’s not every day that you get a remix of a remix, but here we are! The “Roses” story begins way back in 2018, when SAINt JHN dropped Collection One. The rapper’s independently-released debut album found a lot of love online and started being added to playlists on Spotify. A year or so later, a Kazakh railway worker called Imanbek made a bootleg remix and posted it on YouTube. To his immense surprise, the sped-up overhaul immediately went viral and was eventually sanctioned for official release.

The rest is chart history. That remix propelled “Roses” to the top of the charts around the world and helped SAINt JHH land his first top five hit on the Billboard Hot 100. However, the journey isn’t over yet. J Balvin now sprinkles a little magic on “Roses” in a move that could well send the song all the way to number one. “SAINt JHN is on fire right now,” the “Mi Gente” superstar explains in the press release. “The original is such a banger that I had to give it the Latino Gang treatment.” Listen to the third iteration of “Roses” below.

