She’s Back! Morgan Saint Announces ‘HELP’ EP

After a two-year hiatus, Morgan Saint is ready to pick up where she left off — namely, by dropping an oddball collection of alt-pop tunes. Her third EP is called HELP and it drops on July 24. “This has been a LONG time coming!,” she captioned the drawn cover art. The New York-based artist also shared a preview of the lead single and it’s a racy banger called “DON’t BE SCARED.” (We stan a sex-positive queen!) “Don’t be scared in the dark when I come through, come on top make me feel like I’m brand new,” Morgan coos over mercurial beats.

It all gets a little X-rated from there. “I want you, I want you, I wanna fuck you,” she sings seductively. “Don’t touch, don’t touch, don’t touch… I like to make you beg for it.” It’s definitely darker and bolder than anything on 17 HERO and ALIEN. Of course, Morgan was still finding her sound on those EPs. The growth between 17 HERO and ALIEN was monumental, so who knows where her beautiful mind is at in 2020. Check out the cover of HELP below (you can pre-save it here) and get a taste of “DON’T BE SCARED” at the bottom of the post.

The cover:

A preview of “DON’T BE SCARED”:

Are you excited for Morgan’s new EP? Let us know below, or by hitting us up on Facebook and Twitter!