Ellie Goulding Drops 4th Album ‘Brightest Blue’

Finally! After five, long years, Ellie Goulding rolls out her fourth album and Brightest Blue… is largely worth the wait. Coming in at a whopping 19-tracks (there are multiple interludes), the opus could have done with a little editing. There are more than enough good songs for a lean, mean pop album, but it is bogged down by a little filler. Happily, we live in the streaming age, so there’s no reason why you can’t pick and choose your own adventure. For me, “New Heights,” “Woman,” “Tide,” “Flux” and “Brightest Blue” are the standouts from Part 1.

As for Part 2 (or EG.0), well, I’ll gladly take all of these bangers. From “Worry About Me” to “Hate Me” and “Sixteen,” this is a mini greatest hits package. Why separate them from the rest of the album? “EG.0 is a collection of songs that I’ve written as a somewhat of a character, where it’s literally like my alter ego,” Ellie explains in the press release. “I liked the idea of being able to play a really strong powerful woman, which wasn’t the case on Brightest Blue.” Dive into Ellie’s long-awaited fourth album below.

