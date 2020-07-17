Gloria Estefan Announces 14th Album ‘Brazil305’

Maybe 2020 isn’t a total write-off after all! Latin-pop legend Gloria Estefan is releasing a new album called Brazil305 on August 13. The enduring hitmaker’s first album in seven years is comprised of 11 remixes of classic hits (all of which have been completely rerecorded) and four new tracks. Every song on the album was made with Brazilian musicians and producers, tying in with the the album’s overall theme — namely the common roots of Cuban and Brazilian music.

“I really wanted [the album to] be a symbol of unity,” the 62-year-old tells the Miami Herald. “It celebrates our common roots in music between Cuba and Brazil — which is African, and, quite honestly, there is African roots in everything because Africa was where everything started, where life started, where we all came from, ultimately.” She finds the concept particularly timely for 2020. “I thought it was important for me to put out that message of hope and love out there, to be a respite in some way because that is what music should be.”

Some of the hits that have been recreated with a little Brazilian flavor are “Conga” (now “Samba”), “Cuts Both Ways,” “Don’t Wanna Lose You,” “Rhythm Is Gonna Get You,” “Mi Tierra” and “Get On Your Feet.” New songs include the recently-released “Cuando Hay Amor.” You can listen to that track, and check out the cover and tracklist of Brazil305 below.

