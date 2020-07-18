Interview: Jasmine Thompson Talks “Funny” & Club Collaborations

Jasmine Thompson has been been featuring on club bangers since she was 14 years old. The success of “Sun Goes Down,” a collaboration with Robin Schulz, led to a massively successful joint venture with Felix Jaehn (they tackled Chaka Khan’s “Ain’t Nobody”) and a flourishing pop career. Still only 19, the Brit returns to clubland courtesy of a new collaboration with Zedd. “Funny,” a post-breakup anthem of sorts, is essentially about shutting down an ex that decides to resurface when it suits them.

I recently fired off some questions to Jasmine — the new norm in 2020’s Corona-scape — about her hugely enjoyable collaboration with Zedd and her history of popping up on bangers. She also opened up about coping with quarantine and making music remotely. Other topics covered include the whereabouts of her much-anticipated debut album, co-writing “Kinda Crazy” for Selena Gomez’s Rare album and Lewis Capaldi’s surprise cameo in the “Funny” video. Catch up with the breakout star in our Q&A below.

How did the collaboration come about? Was it as organic as the video suggests?

The video is not too far from the truth, actually. I was in the studio, working on “Funny” and the producers thought that Zedd would love it. So without telling me, they sent it over, and it turned out that Zedd did love it and he wanted to collaborate straight away. Although it would’ve been cool if he got my number from Lewis Capaldi.

Was the song really inspired by an “ex-love”?

For me, it’s not about one ex in particular. I wanted to address the fact that it’s quite common to only miss someone when they are gone. I don’t want to give an ex the satisfaction of being inspiration for my music!

How did you get Lewis Capaldi to make a cameo in the video?

Honestly, I have no idea! Zedd and Lewis are friends, so I think it’s down to Zedd. I was so surprised when I saw his cameo that I didn’t even ask how.

You seem to have an affinity for dance music. How do you explain it when your own music is so different?

I think collaboration is so important, especially if it’s with two different musical genres. I love dance music, so it’s such a pleasure to dip into this world from time to time because I love singing with a more positive vibe.

Do you have a favorite collaboration in your discography?

This collaboration with Zedd will be unforgettable. I have really fond memories of my time with Felix, when we did our collaboration on my cover of “Ain’t Nobody.” We travelled to so many different places together and because that song was so successful it meant that I had so many new experiences and it opened up a lot of doors in the music industry and I definitely owe a lot to that moment.

You have released 3 EPs over the last five years. Are there plans for an album?

I have been working on a lot of music over the past few years, and I would like to say that an album will be coming soon, it has always been a dream of mine to put out an album but I can’t promise anything because nothing is finalized just yet.

Will there be more new music from you this year?

I am definitely going to be trying to put out maybe one more song this year if not early next year. I’m working on it.

How have you been keeping sane in 2020 with everything going on?

Like everyone I think it’s quite normal to have some ups and downs, but I have managed to really enjoy some alone time, it’s very rare to have so much time to spend on your own. Luckily, I am with my family and all of my loved ones are safe. I guess I have spent a lot of time cooking, which I don’t normally have time to do, and because it’s summer and the weather is nice, it’s been lovely just relaxing really.

How are you adjusting to making and promoting music remotely?

Making music is quite fun at home, because you can really just dive into your own mind but it’s sad because I think, well, personally I prefer creating with other people because it’s great to bounce off of each other when you are in the studio. Promoting music is so different right now. I was actually just having this conversation with my brother, normally you would travel around the world going to different cities to promote your song and doing gigs and meeting different people, but now you’re just stuck at home and I don’t know how to feel about it.

It’s slightly isolating because I am definitely the sort of person who likes to see people and be face-to-face when I’m celebrating! Now that the song is out I really just wanna go see my friends and have a good time but we are stuck at home… so I’m making do with FaceTime.

You’re also a great songwriter. How did you get “Kinda Crazy” on Selena’s album?

I was writing with an incredible songwriter called Justin Tranter, this must’ve been back in 2015. It was my first time writing with him and we just had this idea based on someone that I know and it kind of just fell out of us. The song is amazing, but I knew the moment we wrote it that it wasn’t for me. So a couple of years go by, and Justin has been working with Selena Gomez for a long time and he shows her the song and she said that she wanted to take it for her album. I was overjoyed and very proud to have a song that I’ve been a part of be on her album because I respect her so much.

