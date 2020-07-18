Like many before him, Teddy Swims got his big break on YouTube. He started posting cover versions of hit songs and, in less than a year, the Atlanta native had more than one million subscribers and a major-label deal with Warner Records. His first original, a feel-good bop called “Picky,” dropped earlier this year and Jaten Dimsdale (his real name) followed it up with a steady stream of covers including a stripped-back version of The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” and a fund-raising take on Marvin Gaye’s “What’s Going On?.”

The viral sensation now delivers a surprisingly lovely cover of Shania Twain’s classic ballad, “You’re Still The One.” Why this song? Well, it’s his mom’s favorite. “Shania Twain’s ‘You’re Still The One’ brings back so many beautiful memories for me,” Teddy explains in the press release. “It’s been one of my mom’s favorite songs for as long as I can remember. It has always taken me back to such a blissful place in my life. My cover of this song will always and forever be dedicated to my mother, Glenna. I love you mommy!” Aww. Watch the visual below.

