Little Mix Reveals Cover Of New Single “Holiday”

Little Mix has been teasing their new single, “Holiday,” on social media for the last week or so. They have shared teaser videos, promo pics and the July 24 release date. The UK girl group now unveils the stunning cover art, which finds them posing as glamorous mermaids. It’s bold to go with a travel-themed bop at a time when most of the world is in lockdown, but it just might be the sunny diversion we’ve all been looking for. Given the title and the group’s love of the ’80s, I’m wondering if a Madonna sample might be involved.

Of course, “Holiday” follows “Break Up Song” as the second single from Little Mix’s much-anticipated 6th album. That bop dutifully became the quartet’s 15th UK top 10 hit, and probably would have done even better if its release didn’t coincide with the outbreak of Coronavirus. Unfortunately, the track didn’t make waves in the US — but that’s to be expected given their current label situation and inability to promote stateside. Hopefully, “Holiday” will be the global hit they have been looking for. See the artwork below.

The cover:

Promo pics:

