Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani Announce New Duet “Happy Anywhere”

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani have released a handful of duets since becoming a couple, but the stars really aligned for “Nobody But You.” The loved-up anthem topped the country chart, went platinum and gave the No Doubt frontwoman her biggest hit in 14 years when it peaked at number 18 on the Billboard Hot 100. It only makes sense then, that they release a followup. “Happy Anywhere” drops on Friday (July 24) and will be promoted with an exclusive performance on NBC News’ TODAY. See the announcement here.

While my heart still longs for another pop album from Gwen (Love. Angel. Music. Baby. is a stone cold classic), it’s nice to see the reverse-aging hitmaker find success in another genre. If “Happy Anywhere” turns out to be another big hit, the happy couple should just bite the bullet and record an album together. In the meantime, you might want to catch their virtual concert, which will be beamed into drive-in theaters on July 25. Get tickets here and revisit the exceedingly cute “Nobody But You” video below.

