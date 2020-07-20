HRVY Reveals Tracklist Of Debut LP ‘Can Anybody Hear Me?’

HRVY has been rolling out quality pop songs since 2017. And most of them feature on the Brit’s just-announced debut LP, Can Anybody Hear Me? (due August 28). In fact, the album — particularly, the deluxe edition — is something of a mini greatest-hits package. It includes the viral hits “Personal,” “Hasta Luego,” “I Wish You Were Here,” “Told You So,” “Million Ways” and current single “Me Because Of You.” Oh, and his manifold collaborations with artists like NOTD, R3HAB and Matoma also make the cut.

“As a kid, I always wanted my own album, but it felt like these were becoming harder and harder to come by,” the 21-year-old explains in the press release. “So when I was told I was going to record my own album, it was a dream come true. I’m really excited for people to hear this record, which feels like a real step forward for me musically.” Harvey Cantwell (his real name) will promote the album with a world tour, which has been reschedule due to the COVID-19 crisis. Pre-order Can Anybody Hear Me? here and see the deluxe tracklist below.

HRVY’s Can Anybody Hear Me? tracklist:

1. Nevermind

2. Can Anybody Hear Me?

3. Million Ways

4. Me Because Of You

5. I Miss Myself

6. Personal

7. She Isn’t You

8. Told You So

9. LND 2 LA

10. I Wish You Were Here

11. That’s How It’s Gonna Be

12. Talk To You

13. Don’t Need Your Love – Acoustic

14. Hasta Luego

15. Somebody

16. Younger

17. Be Okay (With R3hab)

18. Unfamiliar

19. Good Vibes (With Matoma)

Are you excited for HRVY’s album? Let us know below, or by hitting us up on Facebook and Twitter!