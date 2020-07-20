Steve Aoki, Frank Walker & AJ Mitchell Link For “Imagine”

AJ Mitchell Interview We speak to the talented teen about his debut album, visual direction & collabs. MORE >>

Club heavyweight Steve Aoki teams up with fellow DJ Frank Walker and rising pop star AJ Mitchell for a new single called “Imagine.” A bright, summery dance anthem with a pop-friendly chorus, this could be a crossover hit in the months ahead. “I’m losing my mind, the way you make me feel inside,” AJ begins the song over Steve & Frank’s crisp synths. “It’s making me high, imagination’s running wild. By the time we reach the chorus, the 19-year-old can see the entire relationship playing out in his head.

“I want all the good things, I want all the bad things,” he croons. “I want it with you, I can only imagine.” What inspired the song? “This track with Frank & AJ is something we poured our heart and souls into, and I’m so excited for it to be out just in time for summer,” Steve explains in the press release. “The lyrics are something everyone can relate to, and the beat is something everyone can dance to. I wish we could bring it to you live in-person, but we have some special plans regardless to bring this to the world.”

Listen to “Imagine” below.

