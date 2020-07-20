Is Kylie Minogue Releasing New Music This Week?

It’s no secret that Kylie Minogue is working on new music. The pop icon has kindly shared updates about the status of KM15 on social media and the head honcho at BMG revealed that she even learned how to use Logic to engineer and record her own vocals. Well, we might be hearing the fruits of Kylie’s labor sooner than expected. There are whispers — and they’re getting louder by the hour — that Australia’s greatest export is going to release a new single… as early as this week.

There’s even a title doing the rounds on social media, but I don’t want to spoil the hitmaker’s surprise in case it’s legit. (If you’re a Curious Cathy just search “Kylie new single” on Twitter). It goes without saying that new music from Ms. Minogue couldn’t come soon enough. If anything is going to make this annus less horribilis it’s some “grown-up disco” from the world’s most glamorous wine entrepreneur. While we wait for something official, revisit Kylie’s blissful “New York City” below.

Would something new from Kylie make your year? Let us know below, or by hitting us up on Facebook and Twitter!