30 Classic Tina Turner Pics: A Gallery

Just when you thought 2020 had run out of surprises, Tina Turner shoots to number one on iTunes with a new remix of “What’s Love Got To Do With It.” The living legend’s 1984 hit has been revived by Norwegian producer Kygo, who approaches the track with requisite respect. There are bleeps and beeps and the obligatory drop, but the song remains largely intact and Tina’s gut-wrenching vocal is still front and center. Given the remix’s surprise success, the 80-year-old might get her first entry on the Billboard Hot 100 since 1996.

To celebrate Tina’s remarkable return to the top of the charts, I’ve whipped up a gallery of classic pics (above) from the ’60s, ’70s, ’80s and ’90s. She reigned supreme in all of those decades, but her ’80s dominance is reflected in the gallery. So expect extremely big hair, extremely short skirts, colorful jumpsuits and denim jackets. I know it’s probably wishful thinking, but — if the Kygo remix (below) does well enough — Tina might just think about dropping something brand new. Fingers crossed.

