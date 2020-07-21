Brandy Reveals Tracklist Of New Album ‘B7’

Brandy’s long-awaited 7th album, the sensibly-titled B7, is less than two weeks away. (It drops July 31). The R&B icon revealed the tracklist today and it’s a comprehensive, 15-track opus including collaborations with Chance The Rapper (“Baby Mama”), Daniel Caesar (“Love Again”) and her daughter Sy’rai. The flawless 41-year-old opened up about her first offering in 8 years in an interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe. “I felt like I wanted to just be as honest as possible with this new project,” Brandy confides.

“I wanted to approach this project like if this was my last chance, if this was my last shot at creating music, what would this project be about? What would it sound like? Would I just bare it all? Would I tell my story as deep as I could tell it?” she ponders. “And I wanted to, of course, stay true to R&B but at the same time go outside of the box. So I wanted to work with someone that could understand that and that’s why I was able to connect and have that chemistry with DJ Camper… and then also with LeShawn Daniels who I’ve worked with for many, many years, who’s no longer with us.”

See the full tracklist of B7 below and pre-order the album here. “Rather Be” is being released as the next single/buzz track on July 24.

Brandy’s B7 tracklist:

1. Saving All My Love

2. Unconditional Oceans

3. Rather Be

4. All My Life, Pt. 1

5. Lucid Dreams

6. Borderline

7. No Tomorrow

8. Say Something

9. All My Life, Pt. 2

10. I am More

11. High Heels (Brandy & Sy’rai)

12. Baby Mama (feat. Chance the Rapper)

13. All My Life

14. Love Again (Brandy & Daniel Caesar)

15. Bye Bipolar

Are you excited for Brandy’s new album? Let us know below, or by hitting us up on Facebook and Twitter!