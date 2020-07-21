Loren Gray Drops Loved-Up Banger “Alone”

Social media sensation/budding pop star Loren Gray is back with a loved-up banger called “Alone.” The second in a series of quarantine singles (“Cake” arrived in March) finds the 18-year-old completely lovestruck. “Your name in my mouth come out in cursive, red hearts round the letters on my mind,” she begins the song. “The world could be on fire wouldn’t notice, I’m too busy sinking in your eyes.” Aww. The chorus is equally romantic. “I really like being alone with you,” Loren sings over The Wavys’ bouncy production. “No issue, all on my own with you.”

What makes the track so special? “‘Alone’ is the first love song I’ve ever written,” the Pennsylvania native reveals. “I’m so happy it’s out in the world and I hope my fans aka my angels love ‘Alone’ as much as I do.” Loren has come a long way since debuting with “My Story” back in 2018. She is slowly finding her sound and coming into her own as a songwriter. Perhaps it’s time to give us an EP or larger body of work? In the meantime, learn the words to “Alone” by checking out the Raja Dava-created lyric video below.

