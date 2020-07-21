Meghan Trainor Drops “You Don’t Know Me” & “Underwater” Videos

Meghan Trainor is quietly putting together one hell of a pop era. Treat Myself was beset by delays, but it was well and truly worth the wait. The album is jam-packed with bops (in a perfect world “Genetics” would have been a chart-topper) and just got even better thanks to the addition of three new bangers on the deluxe edition. “Make You Dance” is the focus track and it represents everything good about this era — namely, fucks-free dance-pop with a massive chorus and cute, supremely confident video.

Today (July 21), the hitmaker rolled out visuals for the other bonus tracks — “You Don’t Know Me” and “Underwater.” Given the COVID-19 pandemic, artists are being forced to think outside the box when it comes to videos and Meghan rises to the challenge. “You Don’t Know Me” is a powerful depiction of body positivity, while “Underwater” finds producer Dillon Francis giving the US synchronized swimming team a run for their money. Check out both clips below.

“You Don’t Know Me”:

“Underwater”:

