Kylie Minogue Unveils Cover Of 15th Album ‘Disco’

Where there’s smoke, there’s fire! After days of increasingly loud whispers about Kylie Minogue releasing new music, the pop icon fired up her Instagram to drop a bombshell. Not only did she cheekily confirm the title of the lead single (i.e. “Say Something”), Kylie also shared the cover, title and release date of her new album. KM15 is called Disco and it drops on November 6. The artwork finds Ms. Minogue in full disco drag — complete with an ’80s perm, bright eyeshadow and outrageous earrings. I think this is what the kids call a serve.

“Are you waiting for me to SAY SOMETHING???” the flawless 52-year-old captioned the teaser video. “My new album DISCO is released November 6th and will be available to pre-order from Thursday morning at 00:01 BST.” I’m not great with time zones, but I think that’s 4:01pm PST. What can we expect from the song/album? Well, the title says it all really. Kylie has promised to give us grown-up disco and the very brief snippet on the teaser reminds me of “I Believe In You,” which is obviously a VERY GOOD THING. See her announcement below.

