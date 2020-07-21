Maroon 5 Teases New Single “Nobody’s Love”

Maroon 5 will relaunch for 2020 with a new single called “Nobody’s Love” (due July 24). The song is the second single to be released from the band’s upcoming 7th album. It follows “Memories,” which became another massive hit for Adam Levine & Co. last year. In fact, the nostalgic drinking song became Maroon 5’s 15th top 10 hit on the Billboard Hot 100. (To put the band’s staggering longevity into perspective, they achieved their first top 10 hit way back in 2004 with “This Love”).

It will be interesting to see the direction of their new song and album. Maroon 5 is sometimes criticized for jumping on the latest trend, which is true to some extent. However, it’s also what makes the band relevant more than twenty years after forming and keeps their songs spinning on top 40 radio. “Memories” hinted at the band dialing it back a notch and returning to something a little more organic, which is a great sound for them. See their announcement below.

